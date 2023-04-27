Vodafone Appoints Finance Chief Margherita Della Valle As CEO
Della Valle, who was the company’s chief financial officer, had been leading the company on an interim basis.
(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc appointed Margherita Della Valle as its chief executive officer, ending five months of uncertainty since the challenged British telecommunications giant ousted Nick Read in December.
Della Valle, who was the company’s chief financial officer, had been leading the company on an interim basis. She’ll continue in her role as CFO until a replacement is found, Newbury, England-based Vodafone said in a statement on Thursday.
Chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said the company had undertaken “a rigorous internal and external search” and the board had been impressed with “her pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation of Vodafone.”
Stakebuilding by rivals and activists and a weak share price had fueled speculation the company might tap an external leader, but Della Valle continues an unbroken line of internal candidates to get the top job at Vodafone. Della Valle’s predecessor Read had also been CFO.
Vodafone shares rose 1.1% to 95.29 pence at 2:41 p.m. in London.
