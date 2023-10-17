Vivriti Raises Over $200 Million in India Private Credit Push

Founded in 2019, Vivriti Asset provides debt financing to domestic mid-sized firms that typically have revenues of 2.5 billion rupees to 50 billion rupees, Ghosh said. The three funds closed are Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund – Enhanced, he said, adding that the average ticket size is 400 million rupees to 500 million rupees.