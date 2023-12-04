Vivek Gupta Appointed As Part-Time Government Director On RVNL Board

"Ministry of Railways... has conveyed that the President of India has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar Gupta, Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board, as Part-time Government Director on the Board of RVNL with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.