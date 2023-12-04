BQPrimeBusiness NewsVivek Gupta Appointed As Part-Time Government Director On RVNL Board
ADVERTISEMENT

Vivek Gupta Appointed As Part-Time Government Director On RVNL Board

"Ministry of Railways... has conveyed that the President of India has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar Gupta, Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board, as Part-time Government Director on the Board of RVNL with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.

04 Dec 2023, 07:22 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A project carried out by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A project carried out by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (Source: Company website)

State-owned RVNL on Monday said Vivek Kumar Gupta has been appointed as part-time government director on its board by the President of India.

His appointment is with immediate effect, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said in an exchange filing.

"Ministry of Railways... has conveyed that the President of India has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar Gupta, Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board, as Part-time Government Director on the Board of RVNL with immediate effect, till he holds the post of Principal Executive Director/Gati Shakti, Railway Board or further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, undertakes and executes the development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT