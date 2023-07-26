Vistara Bids Adieu To Its Boeing 737-800 NG Aircraft
Vistara's Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft took its last commercial flight today.
Vistara's Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft took its last commercial flight on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. It was the first Boeing 737-800 NG to be delivered to Vistara in 2009.
Air Vistara made this announcement on July 26 through their official Twitter handle and wrote:
Our Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft takes its last commercial flight today and has been an integral part of our journey! We are proud to be an airline with one of the youngest fleet consisting of fuel-efficient aircraft.
As per the tweet, Vistara now has a fleet of 46 Airbus 320neo aircrafts, 10 Airbus 321neo aircraft and 4 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
In 2020, Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara started phasing out nine Boeing 737 planes, which it had leased after the grounding of Jet Airways, in 2020 amid induction of the latest batch of A320 neos in the fleet. Vistara spokesperson had then said that by the time Vistara phases out all these leased Boeing planes, it would induct more than 50 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft in its fleet from Airbus and Boeing additionally.
Vistara, which is 51 per cent owned by the Tata Group and the rest by Singapore Airlines, had placed orders for 50 aircraft, comprising both A320 Neos and A321 Neos for domestic as well as short and medium-haul international operations with deliveries between 2019-2023.
What is Boeing 737-800 NG
The Boeing 737-800 is a narrow-body aircraft that can seat up of maximum 189 passengers produced by the American manufacturer Boeing Commercial Airplanes. It's part of the 737 Next Generation (NG) series, which also includes the -600, -700, and -900 models.
The 737-800 NG features the Boeing signature "eyebrow windows" above the main cockpit windows, winglets on the tips of the wings for greater fuel efficiency, and a redesigned interior. In terms of operating economics, the 737-800 is one of the most cost-effective models in the 737 family, making it a favourite among many airlines worldwide.