Vistara Bids Adieu To Its Boeing 737-800 NG Aircraft

Vistara's Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft took its last commercial flight on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. It was the first Boeing 737-800 NG to be delivered to Vistara in 2009.

Air Vistara made this announcement on July 26 through their official Twitter handle and wrote:

Our Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft takes its last commercial flight today and has been an integral part of our journey! We are proud to be an airline with one of the youngest fleet consisting of fuel-efficient aircraft.