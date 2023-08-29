Vistara Features Among Top Five International Airlines, Air India Enters Top 10: Bounce Index
The index compared 60 airlines on various factors from number of on-time arrivals to the quality of in-flight catering.
Tata Group-owned full-service carrier Vistara featured among the top international airlines, while Air India Ltd. jumped many places to feature among the top 10 in the annual index of luggage storage company Bounce.
Vistara maintained its position at number 5 with an airline index score of 6.43 out of 10. The index, which was published earlier this month, compared 60 airlines on various factors from number of on-time arrivals to the quality of in-flight catering.
Japan Airlines ranked the highest with an overall score of 8.28, followed by Singapore Airlines with a score of 7.63. Qatar Airways and Korean Air were ranked third and fourth with a score of 7.50 and 7.19 respectively.
Under Tata Group's ownership, Air India jumped to rank 8 from 24 last year in the index. The airline's index score improved to 5.40 in 2023 from 3.85 last year.
Low-cost carrier IndiGo's emphasis on international travel benefited the airline as it climbed to rank 18 from 25 last year. The index score improved to 4.38 from 3.83 last year.
In the UK-based consultancy Skytrax's rankings for world's top airlines, Vistara featured at 16 in 2023, while Air India didn't make the list. IndiGo stood at 43, improving just two places from 45 last year.