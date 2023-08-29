Vistara Features Among Top Five International Airlines, Air India Enters Top 10: Bounce Index

Tata Group-owned full-service carrier Vistara featured among the top international airlines, while Air India Ltd. jumped many places to feature among the top 10 in the annual index of luggage storage company Bounce.

Vistara maintained its position at number 5 with an airline index score of 6.43 out of 10. The index, which was published earlier this month, compared 60 airlines on various factors from number of on-time arrivals to the quality of in-flight catering.

Japan Airlines ranked the highest with an overall score of 8.28, followed by Singapore Airlines with a score of 7.63. Qatar Airways and Korean Air were ranked third and fourth with a score of 7.50 and 7.19 respectively.

Under Tata Group's ownership, Air India jumped to rank 8 from 24 last year in the index. The airline's index score improved to 5.40 in 2023 from 3.85 last year.