Visa Joins Hands With Adani For Co-Branded Cards

Payments gaint Visa Inc has joined hands with conglomerate Adani Group for co-branded cards.

"We signed a co-brand agreement with Indian conglomerate Adani, serving 400 million customers through retail, airports, and online travel services, among others," Ryan McInerney, chief executive officer at Visa, said during the quarterly earnings call.

The partnership will give Visa access to customers passing through Adani's airports, and those using online travel booking portal Cleartrip and train booking platform Adani One.

Adani has eight airports under its fold, seven brownfield and one greenfield coming up in Navi Mumbai. The seven operational airports are spread in states that contribute 45% of India's GDP.

The passenger traffic at these Adani-run airports jumped 103% year-on-year to 74.8 million in FY23.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. owns 20% in Cleartrip Pvt.

Adani One, its super app that also offers railway ticket booking services, is part of the Adani Digital Labs Pvt. The company targets users across the group's consumer-facing businesses. Within a month, Adani One onboarded over one million users. The company expects to hit 500 million users by 2026 for the app, which is an integrated digital platform to access Adani and partner services.