796 Fresh Covid Infections In India, Active Cases Cross 5,000 After 109 Days

India on Friday recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to data from the Union health ministry.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m stated.

While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.