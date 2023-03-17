BQPrimeBusiness News796 Fresh Covid Infections In India, Active Cases Cross 5,000 After 109 Days
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

796 Fresh Covid Infections In India, Active Cases Cross 5,000 After 109 Days

The total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore.
BQPrime
17 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@jcgellidon?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">JC Gellidon</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/oI20ehIGNd4?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: JC Gellidon/ Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India on Friday recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to data from the Union health ministry.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m stated.

While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT