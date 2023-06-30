Vipul Organics To Hire Around 100 Employees In 12-18 Months

Specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics Ltd., on Friday, said it is planning to hire around 100 employees across verticals within the next 12-18 months, taking the total workforce to 450.

This hiring is in line with the capex and growth that the company envisages in the next 3-5 years' time, Vipul Organics said in a statement.

Currently, the company has a workforce of 350 across its head office and R&D centre in Mumbai and its three facilities at Tarapur, Ambernath and Palghar.