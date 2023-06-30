Vipul Organics To Hire Around 100 Employees In 12-18 Months
This hiring is in line with the capex and growth that the company envisages in the next 3-5 years' time, Vipul Organics said in a statement.
Specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics Ltd., on Friday, said it is planning to hire around 100 employees across verticals within the next 12-18 months, taking the total workforce to 450.
Currently, the company has a workforce of 350 across its head office and R&D centre in Mumbai and its three facilities at Tarapur, Ambernath and Palghar.
"We have already committed substantial capex. As we grow and open newer verticals and geographies, we require more talent to reach our set goals. The macroeconomic situation globally is also expected to improve and we want to be uniquely poised to benefit from that. This will be only possible through our investment in our workforce," Vipul Organics Chairman and Managing Director Vipul P Shah said.
Vipul Organics provides colouring solutions to paint, printing ink, plastics or masterbatches, textiles, agriculture, leather, soaps or detergents and food beverages, among others.