Vipassana Helped Me In Every Aspect Of Life, Says ENAM's Vallabh Bhansali

Vallabh Bhansali, co-founder of ENAM Group, is a well-known voice in India’s capital markets. He is also a student of one of India’s most ancient meditation practices, Vipassana.

“I think my familiarity with Indian wisdom at a very young age made me very curious about it,” said Bhansali in an interview with BQ Prime at the FLAME University in Pune. He added that his study of Vipassana was part of a quest to discover who he was and to find his connection with the universe.

Vipassana, Bhansali explains, involves seeing reality as it is, not as we imagine, desire, or believe.

“In a world of data, I don’t have to tell you the value of seeing things as it is. When you realise who you are as it is and how you’re changing every moment, it is not only liberating; it also becomes enlightening in the essential sense,” he said.

Bhansali, who is part of the governing board at FLAME University in Pune, is also passionate about education. Aside from his contributions to the running of the university, Bhansali said he is involved in two major projects at the school level.

One attempts to educate children about universal adult franchise and the responsibility of electing representatives that will work for the betterment of the country. The other strives to inculcate values in children alongside the traditional education they receive.