EV Maker VinFast’s Wild Rally Makes It as Big as Ford and GM Combined

VinFast LLC's EV VF8 vehicles bound for shipment at the port in Haiphong, Vietnam, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. VinFast, which said in July that it had signed agreements with banks to raise at least $4 billion to help its US expansion, has about 73,000 global reservations for its EVs, according to the company. It has secured about $1.2 billion in incentives for its planned EV factory in North Carolina, where it intends to start production in 2024, according to the auto manufacturer.