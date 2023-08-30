VinFast’s 400% Surge Is An Anomaly For Beaten-Down SPAC Industry

Better Home & Finance Holding Co., which started trading on Aug. 24, is the worst performing company to merge with a SPAC in August, sinking 95%. Among other laggards are ESGL Holdings Ltd. and Noco-Noco Inc., each of which are down more than 70% from when they debuted. In total, 43 of the 55 companies that have gone public via SPAC this year are trading in the red with a median loss of 55%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.