Endeavor Group Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

WWE is a business like few others. It’s a combination of sports and entertainment with devoted fans who show up to follow the story lines in and out of the ring. Some 80,000 fans turned out each of the two nights to fill SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the company’s annual Wrestlemania. Fans even cheered the hosts at an outdoor stage during a pre-game show. Many of them sported gold championship belts that cost hundreds of dollars.