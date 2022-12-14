Vinay Choletti Quits As WhatsApp Pay India Head In Latest Meta Top Exit

Vinay Choletti resigned as the head of WhatsApp Pay in India within months of taking over, adding to the top-level exits at Meta India.

Choletti announced in a LinkedIn post that Dec. 13 was his last day at WhatsApp Pay. He took the job only four months ago in September, after Manesh Mahatme resigned to return to Amazon.com Inc. as the director of product and engineering.

Before taking the top job at WhatsApp Pay India, Choletti helmed the merchant payments segment at WhatsApp Pay for a year starting October 2021.