Vinay Choletti Quits As WhatsApp Pay India Head In Latest Meta Top Exit
Choletti had taken over in September, after Manesh Mahatme resigned to return to Amazon.
Vinay Choletti resigned as the head of WhatsApp Pay in India within months of taking over, adding to the top-level exits at Meta India.
Choletti announced in a LinkedIn post that Dec. 13 was his last day at WhatsApp Pay. He took the job only four months ago in September, after Manesh Mahatme resigned to return to Amazon.com Inc. as the director of product and engineering.
Before taking the top job at WhatsApp Pay India, Choletti helmed the merchant payments segment at WhatsApp Pay for a year starting October 2021.
Meta didn't immediately respond to BQ Prime's emailed queries.
Choletti's resignation comes shortly after Abhijit Bose stepped down as India head of WhatsApp on Nov. 15. Rajiv Aggarwal had resigned alongside Bose as public policy director of Meta India.
Shivnath Thukral, the director of WhatsApp public policy in India, was appointed as the director of public policy for Meta India.
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, had said these two exits were unrelated to the recent news cycle.
Ajit Mohan had quit as Meta India chief earlier in November to assume the office of head of Asia Pacific region for Snap, the parent company of Snapchat. He was succeeded at Meta by Sandhya Devanathan.
Meta has announced plans to slash 13% jobs worldwide, affecting 11,000 employees in order to cut costs.