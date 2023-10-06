Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri Joshi Return To India Days After Car Crash In Italy

Billionaire Vikas Oberoi and his actor wife Gayatri Joshi returned to Mumbai days after they escaped unhurt in an Oct. 2 car crash involving their Lamborghini, a Ferrari, and a camper van in Italy. Two people had died in the accident.

"Our Chairman and Managing Director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi were in a multiple car accident in Sardinia, Italy early this week,” the Oberoi Realty Group said in a statement. “They are safe and have returned to Mumbai today."

Italian media reported that the Swiss couple in the Ferrari were killed after the car caught fire.

The accident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which includes a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia. Videos of the crash went viral, and there was speculation that Oberoi may face charges by Italian police. An executive from the Oberoi group said on the condition of anonymity that no charges have been pressed.

Oberoi is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, a developer of luxury and premium homes. Gayatri Joshi, a video jockey and a Bollywood actor, made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Swades’ in 2004.