Vikas Khemani Says Fall In India's Risk Premium Will Drive Rerating | Alpha Moguls

India’s risk premium will continue to decline as interest rates will be lower than other economies around the world. This will lead to expansion of valuation of Indian stock markets, according to Vikas Khemani.

The rerating is happening as “more and more people are buying the same story or same stocks”, Khemani, founder of investment management firm Carnelian Asset Advisors, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.

Khemani highlighted that foreign investment is not at par with the growth of gross domestic product. “You will see rerating happening at an India level and many companies or sectors will get rerated.”

“Given the fact that India is doing well, it has to get 'overweight' status. So, I think that journey will happen in the next five-seven years and it is in the process. India will get rerated for sure,” he said.