Vikas Khemani Says Fall In India's Risk Premium Will Drive Rerating | Alpha Moguls

Khemani highlighted that foreign investment is not at par with the growth of gross domestic product.
India’s risk premium will continue to decline as interest rates will be lower than other economies around the world. This will lead to expansion of valuation of Indian stock markets, according to Vikas Khemani.
The rerating is happening as “more and more people are buying the same story or same stocks”, Khemani, founder of investment management firm Carnelian Asset Advisors, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.
“Given the fact that India is doing well, it has to get 'overweight' status. So, I think that journey will happen in the next five-seven years and it is in the process. India will get rerated for sure,” he said.
Sectoral Bets
Khemani remains constructive on the manufacturing sector, which is receiving a boost from the 'China plus one' strategy, the government’s focus on promoting manufacturing, and India’s natural cost-competitive advantage.
In August 2020, a few months after the pandemic, the Mumbai-based investment fund launched a product of the Portfolio Management Scheme that involved investing in manufacturing in the information technology sector.
“Defence is what we picked up pretty early on, because when the government banned 120 items for the first time from import, we said that this is just the beginning,” the former chief executive officer of Edelweiss Securities said. “By the time they ban and actual numbers come to the company, there is a good three, four, (or) five years difference.”
In terms of the weak performance of the IT sector over the last few quarters, Khemani said that most of the companies “are still winning good orders, even when there is a recessionary expectation in the U.S.”
When the U.S. economic pressure reduces and interest rates start to fall, IT companies will also witness growth in their order books, according to him.
“In our opinion, IT is still a very good theme. It is a best play when interest rates come down in the U.S.,” he said.
Khemani said that he has not invested in any new-age technology companies. “This new tech, in my opinion, is one way of fooling investors, nothing else,” he said.
People are buying these companies for two reasons, he said. “They have corrected a lot from the peak; second, they are on the path to profitability.”