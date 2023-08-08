Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Antfin Stake Buy Removes Overhang From Paytm Stock: BofA Securities

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's purchase of Antfin's partial stake is positive as it removes the overhang on the Paytm stock from the risk that Antfin in the future may look to reduce its stake, leading to more supply, according to BofA Securities.

Sharma buying the stake at Friday's close "indicates his confidence in the story with a 'skin in the game' approach show," said Sachin Salgaonkar, analyst, BofA Securities, in an Aug. 7 note.

"This event also reduces the risk that some other strategic investor will come in who would have a major stake similar to that of Sharma," the note said.

The purchase will be conducted through Netherlands-based Resilient Asset Management BV, in which Sharma owns a 100% stake, according to an exchange filing. Antfin, part of the Alibaba Group, will cease to be the largest shareholder in Paytm.

Antfin will be issued optional convertible debentures by Resilient Asset Management. Shares linked to these debentures were valued at $628 million as of Friday.

A Chinese shareholder ceasing to be the largest would also be "directionally positive for the company's fundamentals," BofA Securities.

RBI's rejection of Paytm Payments Services Ltd.'s application to operate as a payment aggregator gave it 120 days to reapply for the license, it said. "We now don't expect such concerns going ahead."

BofA Securities maintained its 'buy' rating on Paytm on favourable risk-reward. It has a target price of Rs 1,020 apiece, implying a potential upside of 28%.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintains 'buy' and two suggests a 'hold', according to the Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 22.1%.