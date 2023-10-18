Viacom18: Delhi High Court Shuts Rogue Websites To Protect 'Bigg Boss' Shows

Media network Viacom18 has secured a court order known as a Dynamic Injunction Order from the Delhi High Court. This is in regard to their effort to combat the unauthorised use or reproduction of their copyrighted content.

Specifically, this order empowers Viacom18 to prevent any unauthorised copying or use of their ongoing reality shows, which include popular programs like Bigg Boss Hindi and Bigg Boss Kannada. The order extends to their upcoming show, Bigg Boss Marathi, providing them with legal authority to take action against any infringement of these programs.

In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court instructed various unauthorised and illegal websites, such as Bigboss.live and others, to be shut down by their respective Domain Name Registrars. This decision was made to recognise the widespread popularity of certain shows in India and aimed to protect the content rights of Viacom18.

The court's order specifically prohibits the mentioned rogue websites from operating and further commands Internet Service Providers, the Department of Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block access to these unauthorised websites.

The order given by the single judge bench of Justice Prathuba M Singh grants Viacom18 the authority to include any other websites that unlawfully use the name "Bigg Boss" in their domain, or broadcast the 'Bigg Boss' program without permission. This provision ensures that Viacom18 can extend the injunction to cover any additional infringing websites.