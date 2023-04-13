Viacom18 Completes Merger With Reliance Unit, Integrates JioCinema

Viacom18 Media Pvt. said the merger of Reliance Storage Ltd. with itself became effective following the sanction by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT.

Viacom18 has allotted shares to Reliance Industries Ltd.'s group entities and Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. as consideration for the scheme of merger, it said in a release issued on Thursday.

Viacom18 has also completed the integration of JioCinema with itself, a crucial acquisition during the ongoing Indian Premier League season, it said.

According to the release, the company has access to Rs 15,145 crore worth of cash for planned growth, while Rs 10,839 crore has been contributed by Reliance Industries' group entities and Rs 4,306 crore by Bodhi Tree, the release said.