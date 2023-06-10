Very Severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Headed Towards Gujarat: IMD Issues Warning
The very severe cyclonic storm has moved north-northeastwards and is heading towards Pakistan-Gujarat coasts
As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm “biparjoy” (pronounced as “biporjoy”) laying over eastcentral Arabian sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0000 UTC of June 10, 2023 about 700 km west of Goa, 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 930 km south of Karachi.
It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards gradually during next 24 hours. Then it would move gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent 3 days.
The latest guidance from various models indicates initial near northwards movement towards the Pakistan-Gujarat coasts. Most of the models are indicating movement towards Pakistan coast and ukmo model is indicating movement towards the Gujarat coast.
Cyclone Biparjoy Forecast Track And Intensity
The table shows the predicted progress of Cyclone Biparjoy along with sustained wind speed and category of cyclonic disturbance every 12 hours till June 15.
Heavy Rainfall Alert
Fishermen along the western coastline have been advised not to venture out into the sea due to very rough sea conditions.
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days and over Lakshadweep during the next 2 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar islands during June 9-11, over Sikkim on June 9-10 June. And very heavy rainfall is predicted in the same regions from June 11-13.
Very Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on June 9 and Assam & Meghalaya on June 12-13.
Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during the next 5 days and over Manipur & Mizoram on June 10-12.
Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North East India during the next 5 days.