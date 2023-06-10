Very Severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Headed Towards Gujarat: IMD Issues Warning

As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm “biparjoy” (pronounced as “biporjoy”) laying over eastcentral Arabian sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 09 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0000 UTC of June 10, 2023 about 700 km west of Goa, 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 930 km south of Karachi.

It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards gradually during next 24 hours. Then it would move gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent 3 days.

The latest guidance from various models indicates initial near northwards movement towards the Pakistan-Gujarat coasts. Most of the models are indicating movement towards Pakistan coast and ukmo model is indicating movement towards the Gujarat coast.