Verlinvest Asia Sells 12.6% Stake In Sula Vineyards For Rs 513 Crore

Investment company Verlinvest Asia Pte sold a 12.6% stake in Sula Vineyards Ltd. for Rs 513.17 crore on Thursday.

The company offloaded 1.06 crore shares at an average price of Rs 484.13 apiece in a bulk deal, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Verlinvest Asia Pte, which invests in digital and e-commerce, food and beverage, and health and care sectors, held a 20.91% stake in Sula Vineyard as of June this year.

HDFC Mutual Fund, through its three funds, bought a combined 35.2 lakh shares, or a 4.2% stake. Other buyers include Morgan Stanley Asia (1.6%), Societe Generale (0.8%), and Ghisallo Master Fund (0.6%).