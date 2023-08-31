Verlinvest Asia Sells 12.6% Stake In Sula Vineyards For Rs 513 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsVerlinvest Asia Sells 12.6% Stake In Sula Vineyards For Rs 513 Crore
Verlinvest Asia Pte offloaded 1.06 crore shares at an average price of Rs 484.13 apiece in a bulk deal.

31 Aug 2023, 8:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Vineyards of Sula in Nashik. (Photo Courtesy: <a href="https://www.mumbaitravellers.in/sula-vineyard-tour/">Mumbai travellers</a>)</p></div>
Vineyards of Sula in Nashik. (Photo Courtesy: Mumbai travellers)

Investment company Verlinvest Asia Pte sold a 12.6% stake in Sula Vineyards Ltd. for Rs 513.17 crore on Thursday.

The company offloaded 1.06 crore shares at an average price of Rs 484.13 apiece in a bulk deal, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Verlinvest Asia Pte, which invests in digital and e-commerce, food and beverage, and health and care sectors, held a 20.91% stake in Sula Vineyard as of June this year.

HDFC Mutual Fund, through its three funds, bought a combined 35.2 lakh shares, or a 4.2% stake. Other buyers include Morgan Stanley Asia (1.6%), Societe Generale (0.8%), and Ghisallo Master Fund (0.6%).

Shares of Sula Vineyards closed 3.77% lower at Rs 489.5 apiece, as compared with a 0.48% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

