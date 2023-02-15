Venwiz Raises $8.3 Million In Funding Round Led By Sorin Investments

Venwiz is a SaaS-enabled marketplace in the capex and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) services domain. It specialises in digitising capex and industrial services procurement with focus on the manufacturing industry.

"Venwiz is addressing a huge white space in the manufacturing segment of different industries - procurement of industrial services for capex and MRO needs. The strong adoption of the Venwiz platform from enterprise clients and vendors demonstrates the need for such a solution," Sorin Investments, Partner, Mandar Dandekar, said.