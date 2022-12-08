Vedantu Fires Another 385 Employees; Over 1,000 Laid Off So Far This Year

Edtech unicorn Vedantu has fired another 385 employees, taking its total layoff count for the year to over 1,000, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's founding team and C-suite executives will also take paycuts as large as 50%, said the person quoted above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The development was first reported by Entrackr. The company has not responded to BQ Prime's queries so far.