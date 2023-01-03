ADVERTISEMENT
Vedanta's Aluminium Production Drops 2% to 5,66,000 Tonne In Q3

Aluminum billets sit stacked in the cast house unit of a aluminium smelter in the cast house unit of the Vedanta Ltd. (Source: Company website)
Vedanta on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2% to 5,66,000 tonne in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonne in the year-ago period.    

"Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased by 6% YoY and 2% QoQ to 443kt due to maintenance activities in calciners," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.    

The company said at Zinc India, the mined metal production increased marginally by 1% to 2,54,000 tonne in the third quarter.

Production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka rose 17% to 1.5 million tonne in the third quarter over 1.2 MT in the year-ago period.    

The finished steel production in Q3 dropped to 3,06,000 tonne from 3,50,000 tonne in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

