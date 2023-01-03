Vedanta's Aluminium Production Drops 2% to 5,66,000 Tonne In Q3

The company's total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonne in the year-ago period.

"Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery decreased by 6% YoY and 2% QoQ to 443kt due to maintenance activities in calciners," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

The company said at Zinc India, the mined metal production increased marginally by 1% to 2,54,000 tonne in the third quarter.