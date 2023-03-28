Vedanta To Pay Rs 7,621 Crore In Fifth Interim Dividend

The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd. approved the fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.5 per share, with a face value of Rs 1 each, on Tuesday.

The commodities major will have an outgo of Rs 7,621 crore from the payout, according to an exchange filing.

The record date for the purpose of paying a dividend is April 7, 2023.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Goel, has resigned, effective April 9, to pursue a career outside the group, the filing added. "The company will announce the details of the successor in due course."

In addition to the fifth interim dividend, the Anil Agarwal-owned mining company has already paid out nearly Rs 30,109.3 crore as four interim dividends in the current fiscal.

The dividend is crucial for Vedanta Resources, the company's London-based subsidiary that aims to settle its $2 billion worth of bonds in 2024.

Moody's, on March 10, downgraded the company's bonds, citing an increasing refinancing risk due to large debt maturities, according to Bloomberg.