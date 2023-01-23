Vedanta To Consider Fourth Dividend For Fiscal On Jan. 27
If declared, the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend has been fixed for Feb. 4, 2023.
The board of mining major Vedanta Ltd. will meet on Jan. 27 to consider the fourth interim dividend for the current fiscal.
The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend has been fixed for Feb. 4, 2023, the company told exchanges on Monday. The trading window for designated persons will be till Jan. 29.
The Anil Agrawal-led company announced its first interim dividend for this fiscal on April 28, 2022, paying Rs 31.50 per share to eligible shareholders. The total payout stood at Rs 11,710 crore.
The company's second interim dividend was announced on July 19, 2022. Vedanta paid Rs 19.50 per share, cumulatively amounting to Rs 7,250 crore.
The third interim dividend was announced on Nov. 22, 2022, when the board approved a dividend of Rs 17.50 per share. This cost the company Rs 6,505 crore.