Vedanta To Acquire Meenakshi Energy For Rs 1,440 Crore

Vedanta Ltd. will acquire the embattled power company Meenakshi Energy Ltd. for Rs 1,440 crore.

The Anil Agrawal-led company was declared the successful bidder under the corporate insolvency resolution process for Meenakshi Energy today. Following this, the board of the company approved the acquisition of the thermal power company, the mining major said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, it said.

Under its acquisition plan, Vedanta will pay Rs 312 crore upfront in cash. The balance Rs 1,128 crore will be paid in the form of secured unlisted non-convertible debentures issued by Meenakshi Energy to financial creditors. These debentures will have to be repaid in five equal instalments over a period of five years, starting from the end of second year.

The acquisition is expected to be closed by the end of the next fiscal.