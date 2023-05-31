Vedanta Resources Pays Loans, Bonds Maturing In May And June 2023

Vedanta Resources Ltd., the parent company of Vedanta Ltd., said on Wednesday it has paid all maturing loans and bonds due in May and June 2023.

As such, the gross debt has reduced by $3.3 billion, or Rs 27,293 crore, to $6.4 billion, or Rs 52,933 crore, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta's gross debt, as of May 31, stands at $6.4 billion, down from $6.8 billion, or Rs 56,241 crore, as of April 30, $7.8 billion, or Rs 64,512 crore, as of March 31, and $9.7 billion, or Rs 80,226 crore, as of March 31, 2022, it said.

The company aims to further lower its debt during the remaining part of fiscal 2024, ultimately taking it towards zero, it said.

"This will be aided by our expectations of robust demand, particularly in India, coupled with strong operational performance from our world class asset base," the company said.