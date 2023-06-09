Vedanta Resources Generates $4.6 Billion EBIDTA; $2.8 Billion Free Cash Flow In FY23

"Vedanta has generated EBITDA of $4.6 billion in FY23 and free cash flow pre-capex of $2.8 billion. It was accompanied by a significant improvement in its balance sheet position, with Vedanta gross debt falling from $9.8 billion to $7.8 billion in the twelve months to March 2023, with further continued deleveraging thereafter to a position of $6.4 billion as at end May 2023, as previously announced," it said.