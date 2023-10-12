Vedanta Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary To Implement Demerger Scheme

Vedanta Ltd. has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd., as part of its plan to spin off separate listed companies.

The objective and impact of the acquisition are “for the purpose of implementation of demerger scheme as intimated”, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday.

Vedanta Iron and Steel was incorporated on Oct. 10 and has an authorised capital of one lakh equity shares of Rs 1 each.