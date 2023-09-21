BQPrimeBusiness NewsVedanta Board Approves Raising Rs 2,500 Crore Via NCDs
ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta Board Approves Raising Rs 2,500 Crore Via NCDs

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of Committee of Directors of the company, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

21 Sep 2023, 8:35 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of Vedanta Ltd. outside its office building. (Source: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
Signage of Vedanta Ltd. outside its office building. (Source: Vijay Sartape /BQ Prime) 

Vedanta Ltd. board on Thursday approved raising of Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of Committee of Directors of the company, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"The Committee of Directors on Thursday, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 2,50,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non convertible debentures of face value Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating upto Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranche(s)," the filing said.

A subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, Vedanta Ltd has operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT