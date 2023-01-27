Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sterlite Tech, Godfrey Phillips Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

As markets reopen after Republic Day celebrations, Vedanta Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Sterlite Technologies Ltd. will announce their financial results for the quarter ended December.

The Anil Agrawal-led mining major is expected to report a net profit of Rs 1,742.90 crore against a topline number of Rs 33,981.10 crore, the consensus of analysts tracked by Bloomberg showed.

The aluminium business could see decline in revenue at Rs 12,776.7 crore from Rs 13,486 crore a year ago.

The company will also announce the fourth interim dividend for this fiscal along with its financial results.

AIA Engineering Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., HIL Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. and Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. will also announce their earnings.

Other companies that will announce their results today include AGI Greenpac Ltd., Fineotex Chemical Ltd., Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Manorama Industries Ltd., Paushak Ltd., Ramco Industries Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Co. and TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.