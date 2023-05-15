Vedanta Appoints Sonal Shrivastava As CFO

Vedanta Ltd. announced on Monday the appointment of Sonal Shrivastava as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 1, 2023.

With a bachelor's in chemical engineering from BIT, Sindri, and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, she comes with over 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors, the mining major said in a statement.

Shrivastava joins Vedanta from Holcim Group, where she worked as the CFO for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa operations, it said.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "Her global experience and successful track record of delivering robust financial outcomes across sectors make her a valuable addition. We are confident that she will play a vital role in the company’s future years."

At Vedanta, she will spearhead the group’s financial strategy and be responsible for accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, financial planning, and analytics while driving digitalization and profitability. Shrivastava will work with all internal and external stakeholders to develop and deliver business goals.

On her appointment, Shrivastava said, "I look forward to contributing to the company's success by leveraging strategic and financial initiatives and working collaboratively to develop and implement strategies that accelerate performance and enhance value for all stakeholders."