Vedanta Aluminium Dispatches First Supply Of Low-carbon Aluminium In Domestic Market

Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said that it has dispatched its first supply of low-carbon aluminium to a company based in Telangana.

As part of the order, the company will supply 300 metric tonnes of Restora Billets to Global Aluminium.

"Vedanta Aluminium has dispatched its first domestic supply of Restora, the nation's first-ever low-carbon 'green' aluminium, to Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd, a leading aluminium extrusion company based in Telangana," the company said in a statement.

Manufactured using renewable energy, Restora is produced with a greenhouse gas emission intensity within four tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium manufactured, which is the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as having a low carbon footprint.

Restora Ultra, made with aluminium recovered from dross, a byproduct of aluminium smelting, has an even lower carbon footprint that is near zero and is amongst the lowest in the world.

"We ... are committed to working with our valued customers to realise a greener future for the planet," Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said.