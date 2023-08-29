Vascon Engineers Targets Rs 4,000-Crore Order Book By End Of Fiscal

Vascon Engineers Ltd. is targeting an order book of around Rs 4,000 crore by the end of financial year 2024, according to Managing Director Siddharth Vasudevan.

The engineering, procurement and construction order book of the company will see an execution of about Rs 850–900 crore in the current fiscal, Vasudevan told BQ Prime in an interview.

On Aug. 24, it won a Rs 606-crore order from the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corp. for construction of the Lohia Medical College and Hospital in Supaul.

The construction firm's current order book is close to the Rs 2,500-crore mark, on the back of projects awarded by the government and Grade 'A' players from the private sector, he said.

Around 78% of Vascon's order book comprised orders from the government and it aims to maintain a similar ratio as such projects are a "good paymaster" that generate steady revenue, Vasudevan said.