Vascon Engineers Targets Rs 4,000-Crore Order Book By End Of Fiscal
Vascon Engineers Ltd. is targeting an order book of around Rs 4,000 crore by the end of financial year 2024, according to Managing Director Siddharth Vasudevan.
The engineering, procurement and construction order book of the company will see an execution of about Rs 850–900 crore in the current fiscal, Vasudevan told BQ Prime in an interview.
On Aug. 24, it won a Rs 606-crore order from the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corp. for construction of the Lohia Medical College and Hospital in Supaul.
The construction firm's current order book is close to the Rs 2,500-crore mark, on the back of projects awarded by the government and Grade 'A' players from the private sector, he said.
Around 78% of Vascon's order book comprised orders from the government and it aims to maintain a similar ratio as such projects are a "good paymaster" that generate steady revenue, Vasudevan said.
Projects List
Vascon Engineers has received a letter of acceptance recently from the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corp. for construction of the Lohia Medical College and Hospital in Supaul.
This Rs 606-crore order, which has been awarded on an engineering, procurement and construction basis, is expected to be completed in the next 24 months. The company will see half the realisation from this order in the current fiscal and the remaining half in fiscal 2025, according to Vasudevan.
Regarding the real estate segment, Vascon will launch a few projects in FY24, but the company will only see its effect in the next fiscal due to the revenue recognition method used, he said.
Vasudevan highlighted that Vascon would be launching more than 2 million square feet in real estate projects this year—some of them being in Mumbai's Powai and Santacruz areas, and the others in Pune.
Bank Guarantee
Vascon had asked for "enhanced limits" from all of its bankers, with respect to its bank guarantees, he said. "They have been positively looking at it and we are expecting these enhancements to happen towards later this year."
The company is seeking to augment its bank guarantee by a minimum of Rs 100–150 crore, Vasudevan said.
He highlighted that the strategy employed by Vascon was picking the right jobs. The company avoids taking lower-profit jobs in order to focus on the top line without compromising on the bottom line.