Vascon Engineers Shares Jump Nearly 8% After Rs 356 Crore Order Win

Shares of Vascon Engineers Ltd. surged nearly 8% on Tuesday after it bagged a Rs 356.78-crore order to construct a general hospital building in Pune.

The company won the contract from the Pune's municipal secretary's department to build the building for PCMC Hospital in Moshi locality of Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The work has to be completed within 36 months from the date of acceptance.