Varun Beverages, Divi's Labs, Max Health Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.
Varun Beverages Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Monday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Varun Beverages could report a net profit of Rs 468.3 crore and revenue of Rs 3,739.6 crore for the quarter under review.
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Monday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 442 crore, while its revenue could touch Rs 1,954.7 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,691.8 crore and a net profit of Rs 319.3 crore for the second quarter on Monday.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., HPCL, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Nykaa Ltd., Quess Corp., VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Emami Ltd., VRL logistics Ltd., V-mart Retail Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd., Barbeque Nation Ltd., Bikaji Foods Ltd., Camlin Finesciences Ltd., Kolte Patil Ltd., Navneet Education Ltd., Sobha Ltd., Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd., Garware Technical Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Greenply industries Ltd., Heidelberg Cement Ltd., Honeywell Automation Ltd., will also report their earnings on Monday.
Ashapura Minechem Ltd., BLS International Ltd., Borosil Renewables Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar Ltd., Dhyaani Tile & Marblez Ltd., Indosolar Ltd., India Pesticide Ltd., Kitex Garments Ltd., Liberty Shoes Ltd., Linde India Ltd., Man Infra Ltd., Paras Defence Ltd., Quint Digital Media Ltd., RR Kabel Ltd., Rushil Décor Ltd., Sequent Scientific Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., H G Infra Ltd., HLE Glasscoat Ltd., Indo Count Industries Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., will also be reporting their earnings on Monday.
