AI Is Coming for Wealth Management. Here’s What That Means

AI will impact our lives in the not-too-distant future not by replacing us, but by helping us with a range of cognitive tasks. Already, I can imagine a tool like ChatGPT assisting with upgrading our approach to financial literacy and corporate training. As the financial world gets even more ­complicated—with new assets, new currencies and new frameworks—it’s time to think differently about financial education. While we may not want these tools to advise customers directly, perhaps they can help educate employees, and even help customers prepare before they meet with representatives, so they can ask better questions.