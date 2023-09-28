Value Of India's Biggest Brands Dips 4%, Yet Bucks Global Slowdown: Kantar

The combined value of the top 75 brands now sits at $379 billion, a decline of 4% over the previous year, according to the Kantar BrandZ India ranking.

The decrease, however, is modest when compared with the global rankings of the top 100 brands, which posted a collective 20% drop over broadly the same period amid the ongoing economic volatility across the world.

To be sure, China’s ranking fell 19% this year, Italy’s 19%, and the U.K.’s 14%, according to the marketing data and analytics firm. In fact, the value of the top 30 Indian brands has now surpassed that of Japan and the U.K. in 2022.

Moreover, the overseas contribution for the top 30 Indian brands accounts for 31% of brand value, compared to 47% for Japan, 59% for the U.K., and 85% for France. "This has also protected the ranking from the worst effects of international volatility," said Kantar.

"The Indian brands are significant value creators for the economy," said Deepender Rana, executive managing director, South Asia, insights division, Kantar. "Over the last decade, the most valuable brands have almost quintupled in value, as compared with the most valuable global brands, which have grown by 2.4 times."

Rana expects this trend to accelerate in the next decade as "brands continue investing in building equity in order to create future demand".