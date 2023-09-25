Pricey Valuations Threaten Best Indian Media Stocks Rally In 14 Years

The Cricket World Cup is an important variable. In India, cricket enjoys a cult-like following, with its massive entertainment appeal rivaled only by Bollywood — as Mumbai’s film industry is known. Together, their clout is unmatched in the local media and entertainment sector, which is touted as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a consumption boom. The sector is poised to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.7% to reach $73.56 billion by 2027, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in July.