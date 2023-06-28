Valuations Need To Broaden To Attract More Foreign Flows, Says Nepean Capital's Gautam Trivedi

While rate hikes may continue, demand hasn't slowed down despite the tightening spearheaded by the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing director at Napean Capital Pvt.

India is one market that asset allocators are counting on, he told BQ Prime during an interview. While the country ranks fourth by cash inflows from global investors, to attract more investment “valuations will have to broaden”, he said, implying that they are currently expensive. A slight pullback in valuations, he said, could be healthy for the market.