VA Tech's Focus On Engineering Projects, Long-Term Funding To Aid Profitability, Says Nomura

VA Tech Wabag Ltd.‘s focus on engineering and procurement projects, along with long-term working capital funding, will support growth and profitability, according to Nomura.

The brokerage maintains a "buy" rating and raised the target price to Rs 480 from Rs 448 earlier, implying an upside of 54%.

The brokerage's comments came after the water treatment company secured Rs 200 crore in funding from the Asian Development Bank.

Nomura expects the company's margins and execution to improve, aided by this funding and the resumption of a previously-suspended Russian project worth over Rs 1,000 crore. This has put VA Tech’s entire order book of Rs 9,200 crore under execution, the note said.

The relatively less expensive working capital funding from a "reputed agency like ADB" can support execution beyond fiscal 2024, the brokerage said.

The financials of the company were impacted in the first and second quarters after a Russian project worth over Rs 1,000 crore was suspended following the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the brokerage said. Rising commodity prices also impacted the company in the first half of this fiscal year.