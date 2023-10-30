Uttar Pradesh Power Pays Rs 1,361 Crore As Arrears To Bajaj Hindusthan

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. received Rs 1,361 crore towards cane payment arrears from Uttar Pradesh Power Corp.

The company has received the sum in the respective escrow account, maintained exclusively for cane price payment for each of its 14 sugar units from Uttar Pradesh Power, it said in its exchange filing on Monday.

The amount is paid to the cane growers towards the payment arrears for the sugar season 2022-23, it said.