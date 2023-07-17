Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Share Allotment Likely On July 19, Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., a leading banking institution in India with a focus on financial inclusion, recently conducted its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO received significant attention from investors due to the bank's commitment to serving unbanked and underserved communities.

Now, investors eagerly await the allotment of shares to see if they have been successfully allocated shares in the IPO.

To check their allotment status conveniently, they can follow the online process provided by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.