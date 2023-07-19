Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies & BSE Website
The IPO was fully subscribed 101.91 times on July 14, the last day of subscription.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd's eagerly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) is all set to enter the next phase as the allotment of shares is likely to take place on Wednesday, July 19.
Investors who have subscribed to the IPO can now check their allotment status online.
Find here the step-by-step guide on how to check the allotment status via BSE and Kfin Technlogies website.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription
The subscription for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO witnessed strong investor demand throughout its three-day period.
On Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 4.73 times, followed by a robust response on Day 2 with a subscription rate of 16.20 times.
The final day of the subscription period saw an overwhelming response, with the IPO being subscribed a whopping 101.91 times.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the way, subscribing to the issue 124.85 times, while retail investors subscribed 72.11 times, and non-institutional bidders subscribed 81.64 times.
The employee portion was also oversubscribed, with a subscription rate of 16.58 times.
How To Check Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' in the issue type.
Choose 'Utkarsh Small Finance Bank' in the Issue Name.
Enter either the Application Number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification by clicking on 'I'm not a robot.'
Click on the 'Search' button to view your Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status.
How To Check Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies?
Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO.
Enter your Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO application number or Demat Account details or your PAN number.
Enter the captcha.
Click the 'Submit' button.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline
Here is the timeline of IPO post allotment.
The initiation of the refunds for the bidders who could not get allotment will be done on Thursday, July 20.
Whereas for the ones who get the allotted shares, the credit of these shares to the Demat account will likely be carried out by Friday, July 21.
The IPO is likely to be listed on the bourses on Monday, July 24.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank aims to raise up to Rs. 500 crore through the issue of fresh equity shares.
The IPO price band was Rs. 23 to Rs. 25 per share, with a minimum investment of Rs. 15,000. The company raised Rs. 223 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO. It allocated 8.91 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 25 apiece. State Bank of India Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss Trusteeship and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the anchor investors, according to a BSE circular.