Used Car Market To Double In Next Five Years, Says OLX

India’s pre-owned car market will double in volume to 8.2 million units in the next five years, significantly outpacing the new car market, Amit Kumar, the CEO of OLX Group India, told BQ Prime.

“This is going to be led by a robust growth in GDP, steady expansion of the new car market, and higher penetration of financing in the used car market,” Kumar told BQ Prime, citing a report published by OLX Autos with ratings agency Crisil.

The sixth annual report charting the trends in the used car market pegged the pre-owned car market to grow at a compounded annual rate of 16% over the next five years, compared with a 9–11% growth in the new car market.

While the volumes will double, the market size will jump to Rs 4.1 lakh crore in FY27 from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in FY22.