BQPrimeBusiness NewsUS Unemployment Rise Is On Verge Of Triggering Recession Rule
ADVERTISEMENT

US Unemployment Rise Is On Verge Of Triggering Recession Rule

The rise in unemployment to 3.9% last month means joblessness is on the verge of triggering the so-called Sahm Rule, which has proven to be reliable predictor of recessions in the past.

03 Nov 2023, 08:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The low for joblessness so far this year was 3.4%. October’s rate was the highest so far this year. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
The low for joblessness so far this year was 3.4%. October’s rate was the highest so far this year. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The rise in unemployment to 3.9% last month means joblessness is on the verge of triggering the so-called Sahm Rule, which has proven to be reliable predictor of recessions in the past.

The rule, hatched by former Federal Reserve economist and now Bloomberg columnist Claudia Sahm, posits the start of a recession when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by a half-percentage point or more relative to its low during the previous 12 months.

The low for joblessness so far this year was 3.4%. October’s rate was the highest so far this year, following two readings at 3.8% in August and September — just shy of the 3.9% level that would trigger the Sahm Rule.

US Unemployment Rise Is On Verge Of Triggering Recession Rule

Sahm, who heads her own consulting firm, has said she worried her creation has become “a monster.”

“If it was ever going to break it would be now, and I would be so happy to see it break,” Sahm said in an interview in August.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su says the US October jobs report numbers are inconsistent with a recession. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets.”Source: Bloomberg
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su says the US October jobs report numbers are inconsistent with a recession. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets.”Source: Bloomberg

--With assistance from Michael McKee.

(Adds graphic)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT