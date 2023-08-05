U.S. Treasury Market Topped Record $25 Trillion In July

As recently as June 2020, total marketable debt outstanding was under $20 trillion. It was under $15 trillion as recently as June 2018. Borrowing increased sharply in 2018 to finance tax cuts and surged in 2020 to finance the federal pandemic response. Now it’s expanding in part because higher interest rates have inflated the cost of servicing the existing debt. Also, the outlook for the federal budget deficit has worsened.