U.S. To Issue 64,716 Additional H-2B Visas For Fiscal Year 2023

For the first half of FY 2023, there are 18,216 immediately available visas limited to returning workers regardless of country of nationality. For the early second half of FY 2023 (April 1 to May 14), there are 16,500 visas available and for the late second half of FY 2023 (May 15 to Sept. 30), 10,000 visas will be issued, the statement said.