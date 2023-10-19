US Suspends Some Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil, Gas, Gold Sectors

The Venezuelan flag flies over the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Opposition leader Juan Guaido saw his power base crumble Sunday when Venezuelan government and rebel opposition lawmakers ousted him as president of the National Assembly, in what's been characterized as a parliamentary coup. Refusing to relinquish control of the legislature, Guaido later called an off-site session of congress where his bid for a second term as head of the assembly was met with majority approval, creating what would appear to be, at least for now, dueling legislative bodies. Photographer: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg