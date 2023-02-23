U.S. To Continue To Offer Assistance To Ukraine's Defense, Says Janet Yellen

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. reaffirmed its position and said it would stand with Ukraine. The U.S. has said that it will provide $10 billion in additional economic support to Ukraine in the coming months.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted that the U.S. had already offered $46 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance.

Yellen met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Bengaluru before the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on Thursday. A tweet from the finance ministry said that the two leaders exchanged views on the G20 Finance Track priorities, such as strengthening multilateral development banks, global debt vulnerabilities, crypto assets, and health, besides the Just Energy Transition Partnership and possible takeaways for the two sides.

Speaking to the media ahead of the G20 FMCBG meeting, Yellen said, "Tomorrow is the one-year mark of Russia’s illegal and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So, today, I’d like to start by speaking on Russia’s war."

Yellen said that the initial expectation was "a quick and decisive victory" for Russia, but Ukraine mounted a "heroic defense". She outlined that the U.S. would continue to offer assistance to Ukraine's defense.

"One year later, Putin’s war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin. Ukraine still stands. And NATO and our global coalition stand united behind it."