U.S. To Continue To Offer Assistance To Ukraine's Defense, Says Janet Yellen
The United States Treasury Secretary said they will continue to impose further sanctions with their allies.
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. reaffirmed its position and said it would stand with Ukraine. The U.S. has said that it will provide $10 billion in additional economic support to Ukraine in the coming months.
The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted that the U.S. had already offered $46 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance.
Yellen met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Bengaluru before the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on Thursday. A tweet from the finance ministry said that the two leaders exchanged views on the G20 Finance Track priorities, such as strengthening multilateral development banks, global debt vulnerabilities, crypto assets, and health, besides the Just Energy Transition Partnership and possible takeaways for the two sides.
Speaking to the media ahead of the G20 FMCBG meeting, Yellen said, "Tomorrow is the one-year mark of Russia’s illegal and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine. So, today, I’d like to start by speaking on Russia’s war."
Yellen said that the initial expectation was "a quick and decisive victory" for Russia, but Ukraine mounted a "heroic defense". She outlined that the U.S. would continue to offer assistance to Ukraine's defense.
"One year later, Putin’s war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin. Ukraine still stands. And NATO and our global coalition stand united behind it."
The U.S. To Continue Offering Assistance
"The United States has provided over $46 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Our military assistance includes key defensive weapons that Ukraine has asked for, such as the Patriot missile defense system," she said.
In terms of economic assistance, the U.S. was funding critical public services and helping keep the Ukraine government running, she said.
"In the coming months, we expect to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support for Ukraine."
The U.S. aims to degrade the Russian military-industrial complex and reduce revenue inflows into the country, Yellen said.
She explained that sanctions against Russia were "working" and export controls initiated by the U.S. have impacted Russia's ability to replenish its ammunition, with the country running a significant budget deficit.
The United States will stand with Ukraine in its fight—for as long as it takes, Yellen said in Bengaluru. It was said that the U.S. will push for a fully financed programme for Ukraine under the IMF's leadership.
"Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India," she said.